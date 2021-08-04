Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shares photos of wallaby Gidgee’s joey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Mountain Zoo tweeted photos of red-necked wallaby Gidgee’s pouch joey this afternoon.

Peekaboo! Gidgee's baby has started making his first peeks out of mom's pouch!#ICYMI Our latest Waterhole newsletter centered around the Zoo's babies, including this little joey. You can see updates on all these babies at: https://t.co/AxbhxUQhDf pic.twitter.com/jLxqOoVPPq — CheyenneMountainZoo (@CheyenneMtnZoo) August 4, 2021

As part of a video update on the zoo’s spring 2021 babies, zookeeper Bruce said Gidgee has a new joey in her pouch.

“We are starting to see him poke his head out–we do know it’s a boy–and he’s been getting more and more curious about the world outside,” Bruce said.

Wallabies as a species are generally smaller with darker paws and nose and mouth areas. Their diet typically consists of vegetables, greens and various herbs.

Wallaby joeys develop in a record-breaking twenty-nine days, living in their mother’s pouch until they have developed their front forelimbs enough to pop their heads out of the pouch.

To stay up to date on all of the animals at the zoo, visit the website.