(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is wishing its male Amur leopard, Anadyr, a happy Father’s Day, Sunday morning on June 18.



Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

According to CMZoo, Amur leopards are the rarest big cats on the planet with only 100 remaining in the wild of far-east Russia and China.

Committed to the Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan (SSP), CMZoo said it accepted a risky breeding recommendation in 2019. On May 17, 2023, two cubs were born to seven-year-old, Anadyr, and Anya.

The cubs are considered very important within the SSP because both Anadyr’s and Anya’s genetics are underrepresented in both wild and human care populations.

Anadyr will not have an active parenting role for the cubs as is normal for male Amur leopards, said CMZoo. The cubs have not been named and continue to bond and grow with their mother.