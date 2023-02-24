(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is preparing for the arrival of a female Amur tiger, Mila, in early March and the departure of a male African Lion, Boma.

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Mila will turn two on May 1 and will travel from The Toronto Zoo, where she was born. The female Amur tiger has lived with her mother, Mazy, until recently.

“Tigers are typically solitary in the wild, so Mila is prime to embrace the world as an independent young adult tiger, but she’s still a little young to become a mom herself,” said CMZoo.

The Zootiger habitat in Asian Highlands at CMZoo will have plenty of space to make a home for Mila, said CMZoo.

Chewy, the zoo’s nearly eight-year-old male Amur tiger, and Mila will be aware of each other’s presence in the tiger building where they will have separate dens, per CMZoo. The two tigers will also be given the chance to take turns exploring the yard. However, there are no immediate plans to introduce the tigers.

Boma will be moving to another zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) in California, where he will be the only male in the pride, according to CMZoo. Due to Boma’s genetics being well represented in the assurance population of African Lions in human care, this move is unlikely to result in a breeding recommendation, stated CMZoo.

“A huge part of our role as keepers is to provide the best possible environments for our animals,” said Rachael Hahn, African Rift Valley senior lead keeper. “When you see an animal is telling you it’s time for something new, we embrace the fact that there’s a reward for them that far outweighs the risk. Of course, it’s hard to say goodbye when an animal moves on, but we really think this new place and pride are going to be perfect for him.”

According to CMZoo, the two moves support the respective Species’ Survival Plans but are not immediate breeding recommendations. Organizations accredited by the AZA work together to provide the best homes available as animals mature and develop different needs, such as additional space or new social opportunities.

Guests who want to wish Boma well on his new adventure should do so before Monday, March 27. CMZoo will provide updates on Mila’s arrival, including when guests might be able to see her in Asian Highlands as she settles in.