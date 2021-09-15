Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosts Military Appreciation Week Sept. 13-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s annual Military Appreciation Week began Monday, Sept. 13, and will continue until Sunday, Sept. 19 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day.

All active-duty, veteran and retired military members, as well as their dependents from the same household, will get 50% off of their base Zoo admission cost.

Timed-entry e-tickets are required and must be purchased in advance at cmzoo.org/military.

To validate their pre-purchased tickets at the gate, military personnel and their dependents must present a valid military ID, retired military ID, a copy of form DD214, a state driver’s license printed with veteran indicator or military identifier or an ID issued by the VA, VFW or American Legion at the admission booth.

If a service member is deployed or absent, dependents are still entitled to this discount with a spouse’s valid military ID.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Military Appreciation Week is possible because of the support of the following partners: Black Bear Diner, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs Pediatric Dentistry, ENT Credit Union, and Colorado Springs Toyota Dealers.