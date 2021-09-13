Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announces name of baby hippo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo just announced their baby hippo’s name through a YouTube announcement.

The little one’s name is Omo, which comes from the Omo River in southern Ethiopia. The zoo says that the name was inspired by the name of his mom Zambezi and aunt Kasai–both of whom were also named for rivers on the continent of Africa.

The video adds, “Our hope is that his name will help share CMZoo’s water conservation stories and inspire guests to take action.”

Happy Name Day, Omo, from all of your fans here at FOX21 News!