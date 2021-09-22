Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announces baby wallaby name

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been abuzz with baby animal activity these past few months, especially surrounding hippo baby Omo.

Today, the zoo revealed its baby wallaby joey’s name–Tim Tam!

“Tim Tam is a popular wafer-type candy in Australia, and also we wanted to name him Tim because he’s teeny tiny!” said Bailey, lead keeper at the Australia Walkabout.

The joey is around 7 months old, so the keepers are expecting that as months pass, Tim Tam will continue to grow, develop and mature in his confidence in order to interact with the other wallabies in the enclosure.

The keepers revealed his name on paper bags labeled with each letter of the name, full of enrichment snacks, including popcorn.

“We’re in love with him, and we can’t wait to see what else he decides to do when he gets a little bit older,” said Bailey.

Tim Tam has an older brother named Clifford who is now nearly as big as his mom, Gidgee.

The zoo posted the following announcement on Facebook: