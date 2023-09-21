(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Calling all trail runners, it’s almost time for the annual Cheyenne Mountain Run at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

Pat Cooper, a Board Member with the Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, said once again there will be 5K, 10K, and 25K options.

The race is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the park, which sits across from the Main Gate of Fort Carson. Online registration closes at 5 p.m. on October 6. In-person registration will be available on race day starting at 7:30 a.m.

This will be Angel Brock’s eighth year completing the Cheyenne Mountain Run. She is considered a “Legacy Runner,” and she said the fact that the race supports projects at the park keeps her coming back year after year.

FOX21’s Abbie Burke spoke with Brock on Thursday morning, Sept. 21, and the full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

The 25K takes runners to the top of Cheyenne Mountain at an elevation of about 9,400 feet and back down. Total elevation gain and loss will be about 3,350 feet over the course.

Proceeds from the race go to the Friends of Cheyenne Mountain, a nonprofit, that supports and advocates for Cheyenne Mountain State Park.