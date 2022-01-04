Chevron commits $250-thousand to support Boulder County wildfire recovery

DENVER — Chevron Corporation announced on Tuesday, Jan. 4, is making a commitment of $250-thousand to support relief efforts in the communities impacted by the Boulder County wildfires.

“As a leading employer and community partner in several Colorado communities, Chevron is committed to helping the region and our neighbors rebuild, recover and heal from the devasting impact of the wildfires,” said Hodge Walker, vice president of Chevron’s Rockies Business Unit. “Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes, including those within the Chevron family. There is significant recovery work to be done, and Chevron stands by our fellow Coloradans through this difficult time.”

American Red Cross will receive a $150-thousand donation, and the Community Foundation Boulder County Wildfire Fund will receive a $100-thousand donation to support immediate relief efforts.

The company also plans to match qualifying donations to wildfire relief efforts made by employees and retirees, as well as offer financial contributions to volunteer organizations.

The company says that this financial assistance is intended to help Chevron’s employees, families and local communities during this time of need.