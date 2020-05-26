Cherry Canyon Fire at 70 percent containment

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Cherry Canyon Fire that started from lightning on Saturday has expanded to 11,818 acres, with 70 percent containment, according to a press release from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC).

The fire is located approximately 10 miles northwest of Kim, Colorado.

According to DFPC, weather conditions continued to assist firefighters battling the Cherry Canyon Fire. Overnight the fire received rain and hail, experienced cooler temperatures, and saw increased humidity.

Due to the increase in containment, several resources were released; 2 Engines and 1 Module remain, in addition to Kim Volunteer Fire Department resources. Depending on the status of the fire, firefighters will continue to mop-up and patrol through the week.

There are few structures at risk from this fire.

Other values, such as grazing land, water, and livestock, are very important in this region. DFPC says allowing the fire to continue to burn eliminates feed for cattle, exposes steep slopes to be susceptible to erosion, and causes health concerns from the increased smoke.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control is reminding people, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect in Las Animas County. Learn more at https://www.lasanimascounty.net/. This is due not only to the potential for high winds but the moisture content of potential fuels at lower elevations as well as the limited resources available to combat a large-scale fire due to the COVID-19 restrictions.