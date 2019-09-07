Cheers! Happy National Beer Lovers Day!

(CNN) — September 7th is National Beer Lovers Day!

It’s a day that perfectly coincides with the start of college football season.

Beer is synonymous with college football, and many other american sports, like baseball.

Beer is a well known part of American history.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com Virginia colonists brewed beer. And George Washington recorded a recipe for brewing beer in his notes.

Whether it’s an IPA or a PBR you can celebrate the day on social media and photos of your beer of choice, with the hashtag “national beer lovers day.”

