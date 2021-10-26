Check out Free Legal Resource Day in Colorado Springs for pro bono advice

COLORADO SPRINGS — The last Free Legal Resource Day of the year is coming up on Friday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Britt Kwan, executive director of the Justice Center, and Lisa Younger-Anderson, a self-represented litigant coordinator with El Paso County Combined Courts visited the FOX21 Morning News crew on Tuesday.
Some of the topics that will be covered during this weekend’s event are:
– Family Law
– Presenting your case in Civil Court
– Foreclosure 101
– Debt Collection 101
– Eviction 101
– Landlord issues
Attendees can also sign up to speak to an attorney one-on-one.
You can register to sign up here.