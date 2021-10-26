Check out Free Legal Resource Day in Colorado Springs for pro bono advice

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — The last Free Legal Resource Day of the year is coming up on Friday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Britt Kwan, executive director of the Justice Center, and Lisa Younger-Anderson, a self-represented litigant coordinator with El Paso County Combined Courts visited the FOX21 Morning News crew on Tuesday.

Some of the topics that will be covered during this weekend’s event are:
– Family Law
– Presenting your case in Civil Court
– Foreclosure 101
– Debt Collection 101
– Eviction 101
– Landlord issues

Attendees can also sign up to speak to an attorney one-on-one.

You can register to sign up here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 