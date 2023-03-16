Check here for current road conditions, traffic, and weather impacts

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs has provided a digital map of the greater Colorado Springs area, which includes updates on road conditions, traffic and weather impacts.

Courtesy of City of Colorado Springs

You can check the map here to view real-time road closures and weather impacts. By clicking on the camera icon, viewers will get current visuals of road conditions on major streets and intersections that may be affected whenever there is inclement weather or potential storms.

The map will also show updated traffic patterns along with critical and major crashes.

