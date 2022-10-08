(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will host a charity hockey game for CSPD Officer Brianna Ragsdale to support her recovery from an illness on Friday, Oct. 21.

Sertich Ice center located at 1705 East Pikes Peak Ave. will open its doors at 7 p.m. The game will start at 7:45 p.m. and go until 9:45 p.m.

CSPD will face off against the Colorado Springs Housing and Building Association (HBA Cares). All proceeds will be split between the organizations. CSPD’s portion will benefit Officer Ragsdale and her journey toward recovery.

“The Colorado Springs Police Department stands in support of Officer Brianna Ragsdale. Officer Ragsdale’s family, friends, and fellow officers continue to support her as she moves through this difficult journey,” said CSPD. “Officer Ragsdale is determined to overcome her illness and we all want her to succeed.”

To further support Ragsdale, you can donate to the Fallen Officer Relief Fund here.

The hockey game will feature a “Huck a Puck,” challenge for guests to have a chance at winning prizes, along with food and beverages available for purchase.