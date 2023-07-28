(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group is supporting Reclaiming Hope with the Inaugural Ambassadors for Hope Charity Golf Tournament.

Sues Hess, Executive Director of Reclaiming Hope, said the organization formerly known as Restore Innocence, is a local nonprofit that cares for survivors of human trafficking at the point of recovery and during reintegration into society.

She said human trafficking is happening all around the world including in Colorado Springs and the need for service is immense.

Chelsey Valerio, Marketing Manager with Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group said they want to give back to the community and support important causes like Reclaiming Hope.

The charity golf tournament is taking place Monday, Sept. 18, at the Club at Flying Horse.

The tournament will kick off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and all proceeds will go directly to Reclaiming Hope. Find more information and sign up to play at ambassadorsforhopecos.com.