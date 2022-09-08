WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Charis Bible College has donated $250,000 to the City of Woodland Park.

“It has always been our desire to be a good neighbor, and I believe this donation is just one of many ways in which we can help assist Woodland Park during this time of continuous growth,” stated Billy Epperhart, CEO of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College.

According to Charis Bible College, which is run by Andrew Wommack Ministries, the ministry has given the community of Woodland Park over $800,000 in funding to various organizations.

“This donation will be put to good use, particularly in alleviating the strain on infrastructure in regard to our long-term water supply,” said Michael Lawson, Woodland Park’s City Manager.

Last month (Aug. 2022), Woodland Park’s City Council voted to amend a previous agreement signed by Charis Bible College. Controversy over the Council’s decision to tax-exempt student housing for the college, led to divided public opinions.