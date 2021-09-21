Charges against 7 members of “Love Has Won” cult now dropped

DENVER (AP) — Court officials say charges filed in connection with the death of a spiritual leader whose mummified body was found it what appeared to be a shrine in a home in rural southern Colorado have been dismissed.

Authorities have said the body of Amy Carlson, the leader of the Love Has Won group, was found decorated with Christmas lights and glitter in April.

A total of seven cult members including Ryan Kramer, Jason Castillo, Sarah Rudolph, Kavin Raymond and John Robertson were initially charged after the mummified body of their leader was found in April of 2021 in a home near Crestone, Colo.

The seven were charged with tampering with and/or abusing her corpse as well as child abuse, presumably because there were two children living in the home.

It’s not clear known why the charges were dropped.