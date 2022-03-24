COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Officer Shane Reed appeared in court today facing a judge for the first time after being arrested.

Reed is facing multiple charges including second-degree kidnapping and child abuse. According to the arrest affidavit, the officer dragged a 15-year-old boy 20 feet across a greenway by his wrist, pushed him against a fence, and threatened to kill the boy on February 16.

At the time of the arrest, Reed was assigned as a patrol officer in the Stetson Hills Division. He has been employed by CSPD since March of 2018. He has been placed on administrative leave.