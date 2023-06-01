(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A charcuterie store offering hand-crafted boards with an assortment of fresh, high-quality ingredients has recently opened its second storefront in Colorado Springs.

Graze Craze’s second location will be at 2035 B Street in the Stratmoor neighborhood near I-25 and South Academy Boulevard. Graze Craze’s first location is at 6942 North Academy Boulevard near East Woodman Road.

Graze Craze is a charcuterie concept with grazing boards to cater to any lifestyle or palate, such as veggie lovers or low-carb. The boards come with different size options to fit any occasion said Graze Craze.

Courtesy: Graze Craze

Courtesy: Graze Craze

According to Graze Craze, veteran Doug McMurdo is the proud franchise owner of the new Southeast Colorado Springs Graze Craze. McMurdo and his family had always dreamed of starting a food business together, so when they discovered Graze Craze, they were excited that the charcuterie concept’s unique franchise model would allow them to pursue their dream. Serving the local community has been a driving force for McMurdo and his family, and they look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the area through their continued involvement with the local non-profit, Colorado Springs Rescue Mission.

“We were impressed by the Graze Craze concept and the variety of high-quality ingredients and house-made dips offered on each of the unique grazing boards,” said McMurdo. “We are thrilled to see this business finally come together and can’t wait to share the joy of grazing with the community.”