Chaos after storm at North Shore Marina

PUEBLO, Colo. — A severe windstorm caused widespread damage to docks and boats at the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park Saturday prompting Colorado Parks and Wildlife to evacuate the marina and close it indefinitely, according to the park manager.

Boat and slip owner Jeff Mueller told FOX21 that since the Marina is closed, he walked down the landline and was able to spot his boat; which appears to be safe. That can not be said for every boat that was docked at the marina last night, especially those docked in the middle of all the chaos.

Photo credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Park Manager Monique Mullis said the private company that operates the North Shore Marina will be contacting each of the affected boat owners.

The North Ramp is open and operational as usual for launching, loading and aquatic nuisance species inspections, Mullis said.

Those who have a boat docked in the North Shore Marina can call 719-251-3949 for information.