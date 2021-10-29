Changes coming to security checkpoints at Denver International Airport

ENVER (KDVR) — Changes are on the way for security checkpoint operations at Denver International Airport.

The changes follow a review of security checkpoint operations by officials at DIA and the Transportation Security Administration and will start on Nov. 2.

Here’s what travelers can expect at DIA while going through security, according to an announcement Friday:

North Security Checkpoint

Multiple dedicated TSA PreCheck® lanes

“Travel-Lite” lane for travelers with one carry-on bag (i.e., backpack, briefcase or purse).

No roller bags will be permitted in the Travel-Lite lane

Airline premium access lanes

Limited number of general screening lanes

South Security Checkpoint

All lanes will provide general screening only

What happens if I refuse to wear a mask on a flight?

A Bridge Security Checkpoint

All lanes will provide general screening only

There will be days when additional screening options may be made available at some checkpoints including a limited number of TSA PreCheck screening lanes at the South and A Bridge security checkpoints

However, this availability will be based on the number of travelers projected to depart DEN on any given day

TSA will consistently offer TSA PreCheck screening at the North Security Checkpoint

“These changes have been made in close coordination with DEN’s Chief Executive Officer Phil Washington to ensure that travelers departing DEN have the most efficient screening experience while maximizing the efficiency of TSA security operations,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau. “During a time of increasing passenger volumes coupled with long-term improvements to the airport infrastructure, we worked collectively to develop a path forward that benefits the entire airport community. We ask travelers to familiarize themselves with screening options at each checkpoint to ensure the smoothest security experience possible.”

DIA said travelers are encouraged to enroll in TSA PreCheck to expedite the security screening process at DEN and airports nationwide. A TSA PreCheck enrollment center is located on Level 5 at DEN. It is open

weekdays 7 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.