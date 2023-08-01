(COLORADO) — Beginning Monday, Aug. 7 Colorado’s Move Over law will be expanded to provide greater protection for people and their vehicles on the side of the road.

The changes will now include any disabled vehicle on a highway. This is due to a law signed by Governor Jared Polis earlier in 2023. HB23-1123 requires drivers to move over when they encounter any stationary vehicle with its hazards on and if they can’t move over, to slow down to at least 20 mph below the posted speed limit.

Aug. 7 has also been proclaimed as “Slow Down, Move Over Day” by Gov. Polis.

“With the updated Move Over Law, we are taking a significant stride toward our goal of zero deaths on Colorado roads,” said Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Slowing down for disabled vehicles shows respect for every road user, and together, we can create a safer driving environment for everyone.”

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado joins 19 other states in providing protection to all disabled vehicles.

“People dealing with an issue on the side of the road are in a dangerous position, especially our first responders and others who regularly are near live traffic,” said Shoshana Lew, Executive Director of CDOT. “It is up to all of us, in every situation, to make the road as safe as possible when we see a vehicle pulled over on a shoulder. Move over and slow down for everyone, every time.”

The penalty for failing to move over or slow down for a disabled vehicle includes a Class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense, with a possible fine of $150 and a 3-point license violation. CDOT said so far in 2023, seven CDOT safety patrol trucks have been hit by passing motorists resulting in one serious injury. In addition, four CDOT attenuator trucks have been hit in Denver.