(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Care and Share Food Bank is teaming up with ENT Credit Union to provide food for its network of food pantries and meal programs by offering those who donate the chance to win Broncos tickets.

From Sept. 11 to Sept. 30, everyone who makes a donation of any amount will be entered to win tickets to a Broncos Game.

Donations can be made at any of the 55 ENT Credit Union locations and online.

Care and Share said September is Hunger Action Month, a nationwide movement to support individuals experiencing food insecurity.