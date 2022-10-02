(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is kicking off Fire Prevention Month with their first-ever Chalk One Up for Fire Safety contest.

2022’s fire safety theme is “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape,” to encourage families to have a home fire escape plan. Get together with your friends and family, harness your inner artist and create a chalk drawing on your driveway or sidewalk with a message for fire safety.

Once your drawing is complete, snap a picture and submit it to either CFSD’s Twitter (@CSFDPIO), Instagram (@colorado_springs_fire), or Facebook (@CSFDPIO) and tag CSFD with the hashtag #FPM2022CSFD.

Participants will have from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 to submit their chalk drawings. The top ten drawings will be voted on by the CSFD Fire Chief and his staff. Winners will be announced Friday, Nov. 4, and awarded a fire safety prize.

“Celebrate with us, get creative, and most importantly, have fun and be fire safe!” says CSFD.