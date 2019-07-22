Certain insects provide more antioxidants than orange juice

A lot of us reach for that morning orange juice for refreshment, or for those all-important vitamins and antioxidants that work to protect our cells from damage.

If you’re one of those people, this news may (ahem) bug you.

A new Italian study, published in Frontiers in Nutrition, says eating certain insects could provide you with even more antioxidants than orange juice.

In fact, crickets, grasshoppers, and silkworms can offer five times the antioxidant levels of OJ.

Researchers bought commercially available insects and analyzed them, in the form of fat free dust, for their antioxidant qualities.

Although the scientists say more testing is needed to determine the exact effect of insect antioxidants on people, they say their work could be important in unlocking more insect-based antioxidants.