Centennial High School graduates unite to save museum

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo’s Centennial High School is going to be rebuilt, but as part of the reconstruction, many alumni worry history will be torn down with the building.

The building is home to the Centennial High Museum and Veterans Wall. Saturday, hundreds of Centennial grads rallied to save those pieces of history.

The future of this building is to be flattened as a new Centennial High is built. Now, some former students are worried the school’s history museum, parts of its courtyard, and Veteran Memorial Wall will be lost in the process.

Recently, some good news was announced. According to school officials, the Veterans Wall will be saved and reconstructed inside the new school’s entrance.

However, there is still concern regarding the museum. Donations are being taken up to help protect the museum and its exhibits.

For more on this story, click the video above.