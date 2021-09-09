Centennial Boulevard extension construction to begin Sept. 13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—Work will start Monday, Sept. 13, to extend Centennial Boulevard to a four-lane road between Fillmore Street and the I-25 / Fontanero Interchange, with a budget of $200 million.

The construction is expected to be complete sometime in the fall or winter of 2022, weather and resources pending. Future trail connectivity to Fillmore Street will provide an off-street route for students attending Coronado High School and Holmes Middle School, will improve street lighting, landscaping, a pedestrian activated signal, a traffic signal at Chestnut Street and at the I-25 / Fontanero Interchange.

The road section will include on-street bike lanes on both sides of Centennial Boulevard and a 10-foot multi-purpose trail to connect neighborhoods to the Legacy Loop Plaza and trail connection.

“This project will provide a critical transportation connection between Fillmore Street and the I-25 / Fontanero Street interchange,” said Aaron Egbert, City Project Manager. “I believe this project is a perfect example of how the City collaborated and worked with local community members to create a design that will be efficient, safer and visually appealing.”

The extension was planned by the City of Colorado Springs over 30 years ago. Given the increased development in the region, the City reclassified Centennial Boulevard as a four-lane minor arterial.

The new connection will be recessed below grade to reduce noise and visual impacts as well as wider medians.