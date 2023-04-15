(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a man reported missing on Friday, April 14.

According to CCSO, on Friday night around 8 p.m., CCSO was notified of a missing person Max Butcher.

Courtesy: Custer County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies pinged his cell phone for the last known location, but the information was not current and showed a 1.5-mile radius of an area near the Silver West Airport south of Westcliffe. Deputies searched the roads near that area Friday night but were unable to locate Butcher.

CCSO said it has no new cellular information available to create a new search area, saying the phone was last used at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

Deputies said Butcher is thought to be driving a 2002 tan Ford F150 with a tan camper shell, the license plate is HEQ713.

CCSO is asking the public to call 911 if they see Butcher or his vehicle.