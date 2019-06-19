Celebration of life, procession for Trooper Moden

Trooper dies after being hit by a vehicle on I-70.

The celebration of life for Colorado State Patrol Trooper William Modén will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21 at Denver First Church, 3800 E. Hampden Ave. in Cherry Hills Village.

The funeral will be open to the public, however, there will be limited space.

Due to expected road closures, any members of the public attending the service will need to arrive in the public parking area by 9:15 a.m., according to CSP.

The public can’t park at the Denver First Church. The public can only in the Brave Church Parking lot across the street.

CSP said the public will only be allowed to enter the church between 9:45 and 10:30 a.m.

The procession will leave from Hampden Ave. at about 9 a.m. and will travel along Hampden to the church.

Several roads will be closed in the Denver area, including E. Hampden Ave. between I-25 and S. University Blvd.

Exits on to E. Hampden Ave. from I-25 will close completely at 9:20 a.m. until about 11 a.m.

For more information about security check out this message from CSP.