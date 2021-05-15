Celebration of life for Pueblo City Councilman

PUEBLO, Colo. — A celebration of life service in honor of Ray Aguilara, who served on Pueblo’s City Countil as a representative of District 4, was held Saturday in Bessemer Park.

Aguilara passed away on May 9, 2021 at the age of 78.

“The entire community mourns the loss of Ray, and I extend heartfelt sympathies to his family,” said Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar. “Ray’s greatest love was his family, and closely following was his love for his city. From the outpouring of response we have received at City Hall, it is clear that love was reciprocated by his constituents.”

Aguilara served on Pueblo’s City Council for 14 years and is remembered as a heroic advocate for the Bessemer neighborhoods. One of his favorite projects was the Bessemer Holiday Extravaganza, which gives away some 1,200 stockings, thousands of pounds of food items, and gift certificates each year.