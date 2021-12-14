Celebrating one year of COVID-19 vaccines in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — It’s been one year ago today since COVID-19 vaccine doses were first administered to health care workers from UCHealth at the UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center.

Courtesy of El Paso County Health Department.

Now, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, the El Paso County and Colorado Springs Vaccine Consortium and federal partners have administered nearly one million doses of the vaccine to El Paso County residents.

Over 463,000 vaccine-eligible residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 416,000 are fully vaccinated, out of an eligible population of 679,000 residents among the 730,000 total residents in El Paso County.

Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health, said, “Our El Paso County and Colorado Springs Vaccine Consortium, with partners across health care, hospitals, military, Veterans Affairs, El Paso County Commissioners Stan VanderWerf, Cami Bremer, and Longinos Gonzalez, Jr., and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers have come together to quickly expand the infrastructure needed to serve a community our size. I also want to thank my local public health team, health care workers and numerous partners for their herculean efforts to increase access to the vaccine throughout El Paso County communities.”

“Of my 25 years in health care, never will I forget Dec. 14, 2020 – a day that was truly a highlight in my nursing career,” said Tamera Dunseth Rosenbaum, chief nursing officer of UCHealth Memorial Hospital, recalling the day she administered the first COVID-19 vaccine given in southern Colorado. “I am so proud of how so many people at UCHealth stepped up and made history that day by getting the vaccine. It was a significant moment for our teams.”

As of Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, consortium providers and federal agencies have administered more than 985,300 doses since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

A snapshot of these efforts includes the following:

Vaccines brought to homebound individuals through Operation House Call

The launch of mobile efforts with Nomi Health in April and El Paso County Public Health’s own mobile outreach van in September, meeting people where they are and offering convenient access at community events, workplaces, churches and schools

Drive-thru mass vaccination sites, first at the Broadmoor World Arena and currently at Chapel Hills Mall and Citadel Mall

Equity clinics, in partnership with organizations to bring vaccines into local communities

Hosting frequent clinics at the new El Paso County Public Health South location in Fountain

Leveraging the existing health care infrastructure at hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and doctors’ offices

El Paso County Public Health worked with partners to reduce barriers and increase easy access through: Phone helpline through Pikes Peak United Way’s 2-1-1 Free transportation to and from vaccine appointments through Envida, Silver Key Senior Services and Lyft Weekend and evening clinics to accommodate work and school schedules Language support for Spanish and American Sign Language



Vaccine data through Monday, Dec. 13, including federal estimates:

Total doses administered: 985,300

People vaccinated: 463,300 (69.2% of eligible population)

People fully vaccinated: 416,400 (62.2% of eligible population)

To access the latest vaccine numbers for El Paso County, view the COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

A look back at a snapshot of local vaccine milestones: