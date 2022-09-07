COLORADO SPRINGS- Paravicini’s Italian Bistro and Ristorante Di Sopra are staples in the Colorado Springs community known for their amazing pasta dishes and authentic Italian cuisine.

Since 2003, Paravicini’s Italian Bistro has served the Old Colorado City community by head chef and owner, Chef Franco Pisani.

Two years ago, he opened Sopra Antipasto and Wine Bar in the upstairs space above Paravicini’s, giving the customers who pack his restaurants options for dinner.

In April of 2023, Chef Franco will celebrate the Paravicini’s 20th anniversary and more years to come of serving his love for food with the surrounding community.

“I just love this community so much. It’s a small, little big town. We’ve got people who reserve the same table every Friday night… building traditions. When you feed people it’s good for you and everything happens over food. It’s the celebration of life,” Chef Franco said.

From veal marsala, spaghetti, chicken picatta, and tortellini carbonara you can get it all at Paravicini’s Italian Bistro and Ristorante Di Sopra!

To stop by or to make a reservation at Paravicini’s Italian Bistro and Ristorante Di Sopra visit their website.