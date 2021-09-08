Celebrating Colorado’s Main Streets

STATEWIDE – The Colorado Main Street program and the Department of Local Affairs: Division of Local Government is guiding downtown revitalization in the main street regions within Colorado.

There are 71 Main Street programs, each with its own unique history and background. Revitalizing Main Streets is a grant program created to support infrastructure projects in a post-COVID-19 pandemic community.

Fourteen of Colorado’s official Main Streets and 18 program affiliates were among the cities and towns to receive some grant money to work toward a better infrastructure goal.



A few of these are as follows:

Central City, Colorado – This city secured a $50,000 Revitalizing Main Streets grant to activate a vacant lot as a pocket park contributing to the city’s COVID-19 response and goal to add more community green spaces.



“We love the support from Colorado Main Street,” said Central City Main Street advisor Lisa Roehmhildt. “The consulting, funding and architectural design assistance have been incredibly timely and pushed forward several projects.”



– This city secured a $50,000 Revitalizing Main Streets grant to activate a vacant lot as a pocket park contributing to the city’s COVID-19 response and goal to add more community green spaces. “We love the support from Colorado Main Street,” said Central City Main Street advisor Lisa Roehmhildt. “The consulting, funding and architectural design assistance have been incredibly timely and pushed forward several projects.” Hugo, Colorado – This city is wrapping up projects funded by Revitalizing Main Streets grants, such as adding benches and bicycle racks through the Main Street District, 25 MPH speed limit signs throughout the residential zones, and pergolas, bike amenities, seating, and solar lighting to a local park.



“[The past year has been] an incredible experience in leadership and support from the Colorado Main Street office, providing us with a proven direction for towns like ours who want to survive and need the help,” said Hugo Main Street Manager Gillian Laylock.



– This city is wrapping up projects funded by Revitalizing Main Streets grants, such as adding benches and bicycle racks through the Main Street District, 25 MPH speed limit signs throughout the residential zones, and pergolas, bike amenities, seating, and solar lighting to a local park. “[The past year has been] an incredible experience in leadership and support from the Colorado Main Street office, providing us with a proven direction for towns like ours who want to survive and need the help,” said Hugo Main Street Manager Gillian Laylock. La Junta, Colorado – This city used mini-grant funds for its initial phase in converting a vacant lot into a dynamic park.



“The Main Street connection has made this all possible,” said La Junta Main Street Director Cynthia Nieb. “We work hard, and our hard work has paid off.”



– This city used mini-grant funds for its initial phase in converting a vacant lot into a dynamic park. “The Main Street connection has made this all possible,” said La Junta Main Street Director Cynthia Nieb. “We work hard, and our hard work has paid off.” Lamar, Colorado – This city received two $50,000 Revitalizing Main Streets grants to assist with its infrastructure improvements such as bike trail connections and accessible sidewalks. The grants have enhanced outdoor dining experiences in a pocket park paid for in part by Colorado Main Street mini-grant funds as well.



“It’s definitely been an innovative and resilient past year,” said Lamar Main Street Coordinator Morgan Becker.



– This city received two $50,000 Revitalizing Main Streets grants to assist with its infrastructure improvements such as bike trail connections and accessible sidewalks. The grants have enhanced outdoor dining experiences in a pocket park paid for in part by Colorado Main Street mini-grant funds as well. “It’s definitely been an innovative and resilient past year,” said Lamar Main Street Coordinator Morgan Becker. Rangely, Colorado – This city matched two mini-grant funds for the widening of sidewalks and installation of a pocket park with benches, trash receptacle, and bike tower and for the repavement of a walking path and addition of a bench.



“We’ve only been a Main Street community [since July 2020], and we feel like we have had so many accomplishments already!” said Jeannie Caldwell, Rangely Marketing Coordinator.

“We treasure our Main Streets and now downtown areas across our state will provide even better and safer local activities at the heart of our Colorado communities,” said Governor Jared Polis. “These improvements mean that downtowns across our state can prosper and provide fun for generations to come.”

To learn more about what Colorado’s local Main Street programs have been doing in the past year, see issues of The Main Thing with accompanying How-To Guides at cdola.colorado.gov/themainthing.

The program is funded partly by a State Historical Fund from History Colorado and offers official Main Street cities and towns community engagement building assistance.



To learn more about the Colorado Main Street Program and how to join, visit www.colorado.gov/mainstreet.