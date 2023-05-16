(COLORADO SPRINGS) — May 17 is World Baking Day and FOX21 Morning News celebrated a little early with Lizzie Giebel, owner and baker of Lizzie’s Homemade Cheesecakes.

Giebel offers a wide range of different cheesecake sizes and flavors and orders can be made by request. No added sugar and gluten-free options are also available. Place an order online or call 719-725-0871.

Fresh cheesecake slices and delicious cupcakes can also be found Tuesday through Saturday at 6628A Delmonico Drive in Colorado Springs.