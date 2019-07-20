Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on the moon

Celebrate with the Space Foundation as they recognize "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

This Saturday, July 20 is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, the anniversary of the moment Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin actually got off and stepped on the moon.

The Space Foundation is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on the moon as well as looking forward to the next 50 years of space exploration.

The event is being held at the Space Foundation Discovery Center and open to the general public with tickets being sold at the door. The event starts at 10 a.m. and will run till 4 p.m.

There will be plenty of hands on activities as well as cool exhibits to take part in. Several food trucks will be at the event, so you can enjoy everything the Space Foundation has to offer this Saturday.