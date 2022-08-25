PUEBLO, Colo. — September is a great month for Seniors at the Pueblo Zoo! The annual Senior Week presented by Health Solutions is back and better than ever.

Seniors 65+ along with their caregivers receive free admission during Senior Week September 11-17.

2022 marks the 30th Anniversary of recognizing Seniors in the Pueblo community.

“It is such an honor to host ‘Senior Season’ every September. Seeing the joy, wonder and appreciation on the faces of our guests during this week is so rewarding,” said Executive Director, Abbie Krause. “Every year I learn something new and reconnect with friends from the zoo’s past. Our local seniors have been contributing to the health of our zoo for a long time and it is so fun to welcome them back to the zoo every year for these days dedicated especially to them.”

Each day, Monday – Friday, Senior Week will feature light refreshments, animal encounters and special activities (like chair yoga) thanks to daily sponsors. Guests are welcome to enjoy the zoo at their own pace.

Wednesday’s Senior Safari is the big shindig that brings everyone together for live music, animal presentations, games, vendor booths, lunch, and more fun activities. Seniors can finish the week celebrating International Red Panda Conservation Day on Saturday, September 17.

Daily schedule and full details can be found at pueblozoo.org/senior-week.

No reservations are needed. Seating for Senior Safari is first come, first serve. Reserved tables are $25, the zoo asks that attendees complete the registration form on the website by Friday, September 9.

Seniors are welcome to bring water, snacks and picnics.