COLORADO SPRINGS — The National Education Association (NEA) “Read Across America Day” brings the joy of reading to those around the United States. Check out the top books to read during the nationwide extravaganza!

Celebrated on March 2, an estimated 45 million students of all ages participate in the event, according to NEA.

Not sure what to read? Check out the list below to find the perfect book to celebrate!

The 1619 Project: Born on the Water: The New York Times Bestseller for 11 weeks, is a picture book that shows the chronicle consequense of slavery and the history of Black resistance in the Uited States. This book is thoughtfully written by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Nikole Hanna-Jones and Newbery honor-winning author Renée Watson.

Wonder: Sitting on the the New York Times Bestseller list for 332 weeks, this book tells the story of a boy with a facial deformity who begins school. Written as a debut bovel, author R.J. Palacios called her novel “a meditation on kindness.”

One Of Us Is Lying: The New York Times Bestseller for 212 weeks is a novel that tells the story of five students who take a detour to detention that ended in murder. Written by Karen M. McManus this novel combines a bunch of teens, including a beauty, brain, criminal, athlete, and an outcast. However, one does not make it out of the classroom alive.

Written by Jason Reynolds, this novel gives an emotional look into the life of a Black family living through 2020. Featured on the New York Times Bestseller list for 3 weeks, Reynolds novel will emerse you into what it is like to be Black in America. You’ve Reached Sam: In a heart tugging novel author Dustin Thao grabs readers attention as he tells the story of a teenager who just lost her boyfriend at the start of their lives together.

The books listed are current listings of the New York Times Best Seller List.