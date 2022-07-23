CAÑON CITY, Colo. —Celebrate the whitewater season on the Arkansas River during the 13th annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival (GCWF)!

Enjoy the summer flows in the historic city with whitewater competitions and land-based recreation events. RGWF will pair boats, bands and beer for a weekend of fun-filled (and whitewater-fueled) events at Centennial Park.

From weekend warriors to experienced whitewater athletes, the Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival welcomes participants of all experience levels.

It’s the biggest party of the summer in Cañon City and one not to be missed! Proceeds of this event benefit the Cañon City community.