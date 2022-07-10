COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is getting ready to celebrate Omo’s first birthday on July 20.

In honor of CMZoo’s beloved hippo’s first birthday, the zoo is inviting the community to attend Omo’s First Birthday Party. Omo’s birthday activities will be on July 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at Water’s Edge: Africa.

Those who join in the festivities will get a chance to make Omo a birthday card, visit a free photo booth, watch a special guest give a ‘birthday cake’ to Omo and more.

CMZoo will share their top ten ‘Omo-ments’ over the next ten days up until his birthday.





In celebration of Omo’s upcoming birthday, CMZoo is offering a special limited-availability Omo adoption package available here. The Wild Adoption package includes: