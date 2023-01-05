(COLORADO SPRINGS) — January is National Skating Month, and Skate in the Park at Acacia Park is hosting several events to promote skating as a fun way to exercise, get outside, and enjoy the company of friends and family.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, a day of demos and skating will be sponsored by U.S. Figure Skating from 4 – 6 p.m., with staff on site handing out freebies and info about local Learn To Skate programs. The demo will start at 4 p.m. with athletes Logan Higase-Chen, Naomi Williams and Lachlan Lewer, and guests can attend a meet and greet.

Attendance from 4 -6 p.m. is $1 off. Click here to view all hours of operation and dates.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, attendees can skate with members of the Colorado College Tigers Hockey team.

Then on Friday, Jan. 20, the rink will host a themed day sponsored by Ting from 7 – 9 p.m. where attendees can meet Colorado Vibes mascot Toasty. Wear your favorite sports team jersey and receive $1 off admission.

Be sure to head to Skate in the Park before the end of the month, as Jan. 31 is the last day of operation for the skating rink.