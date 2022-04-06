COLORADO SPRINGS — Celebrate National Beer Day on Thursday, April 7 by visiting some of the best breweries in the country that are right here in Colorado Springs.
FOX21 asked and you answered! Below are viewers’ suggestions on where to grab the best pint of beer in town.
- Trails End Taproom Colorado Springs
- Rocky Mountain Brewery
- Cerberus Brewing Co.
- Mash Mechanix Brewing Co.
- Battle Mountain Brewing Company
- FH Beerworks
- Nano 108 Brewing Company
- Storybook Brewing
- Pikes Peak Brewing Company Lager House
- Goat Patch Brewing Company
- Red Leg Brewing Company
- Red Swing Brewhouse
- OCC Brewing
- Metric Brewing
- Black Forest Brewing Company
- Peak N Pines Brewing Company
- Local Relic Artisan Ales
- Battle Mountain Brewing Company
- Lost Friend Brewing Company
- Phantom Canyon Brewing Company
Know of another place that should be added to this list? Email us at news@fox21news.com.