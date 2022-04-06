COLORADO SPRINGS — Celebrate National Beer Day on Thursday, April 7 by visiting some of the best breweries in the country that are right here in Colorado Springs.

FOX21 asked and you answered! Below are viewers’ suggestions on where to grab the best pint of beer in town.

  1. Trails End Taproom Colorado Springs
  2. Rocky Mountain Brewery
  3. Cerberus Brewing Co.
  4. Mash Mechanix Brewing Co.
  5. Battle Mountain Brewing Company
  6. FH Beerworks
  7. Nano 108 Brewing Company
  8. Storybook Brewing
  9. Pikes Peak Brewing Company Lager House
  10. Goat Patch Brewing Company
  11. Red Leg Brewing Company
  12. Red Swing Brewhouse
  13. OCC Brewing
  14. Metric Brewing
  15. Black Forest Brewing Company
  16. Peak N Pines Brewing Company
  17. Local Relic Artisan Ales
  19. Lost Friend Brewing Company
  20. Phantom Canyon Brewing Company

Know of another place that should be added to this list? Email us at news@fox21news.com.