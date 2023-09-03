Celebrate Labor Day at the Fountain Fall Festival!

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Fall Festival and Labor Day parade for an all-day event on Monday, Sept. 4.

Courtesy of Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce

The festivities will start at Argon Elementary from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. with a pancake breakfast. Next, the Labor Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m., on Ohio Avenue and Main Street. The rest of the day’s activities can be found at Metcalfe Park starting at 11:30 a.m. FOX21’s evening anchor, Taylor Bishop, will be emceeing the event.

The Chamber of Commerce says there will be a kid’s area, farmers market, chili cook-off, food trucks, live music, beer garden, and local vendors.

Over 5,000 people are expected to attend 2023’s Celebration. You are invited to bring your entire family, blankets, and lawn chairs to enjoy your Labor Day!