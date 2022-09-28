MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Manitou Springs is celebrating the second annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10. as part of its 150th anniversary.

Manitou Springs has announced a weekend full of events for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Check below for a list of notable events:

Saturday, Oct. 8

Manitou Springs City Hall 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Meet & Greet with Southern Ute Kenny Frost and Uncompahgre Utes Jonas Grant Bullethead, and Joy Grant Bullethead.

Sunday, Oct. 9

9 a.m. – Historic Ute Trail Horse ride with relatives of Chief Ouray, Chief Buckskin Charley, and Chief Nanice.

10 a.m. – Rededication of the Ute Trail

11 a.m. – Mineral Springs blessing at Seven-Minute Springs front

1 p.m. – “Food from the Earth” Potluck, featuring Seven-Minute Stew at Manitou Springs City Hall

Monday, Oct. 10