MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Manitou Springs is celebrating the second annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10. as part of its 150th anniversary.
Manitou Springs has announced a weekend full of events for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Check below for a list of notable events:
Saturday, Oct. 8
- Manitou Springs City Hall 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Meet & Greet with Southern Ute Kenny Frost and Uncompahgre Utes Jonas Grant Bullethead, and Joy Grant Bullethead.
Sunday, Oct. 9
- 9 a.m. – Historic Ute Trail Horse ride with relatives of Chief Ouray, Chief Buckskin Charley, and Chief Nanice.
- 10 a.m. – Rededication of the Ute Trail
- 11 a.m. – Mineral Springs blessing at Seven-Minute Springs front
- 1 p.m. – “Food from the Earth” Potluck, featuring Seven-Minute Stew at Manitou Springs City Hall
Monday, Oct. 10
- 9 a.m. – Notable guests will speak with Manitou Springs Elementary students about Colorado native peoples’ history (location to be determined).