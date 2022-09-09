CAÑON CITY, Colo. — FAR’s annual fundraising gala happening Saturday, Sept. 10 will honor Canon City’s 150-year anniversary and its historical ties with Hollywood.

The sesquicentennial gala will be held at the Plaza Theater at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park. The gala begins at 6:30 p.m. with an arrival at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, where guests will be treated to a walk or ride across the Royal Gorge Bridge at dusk. From the south rim of the Gorge, attendees can watch as the sun sets over the Sangre de Cristo mountains. The event will feature red-carpet photography, a live singer, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar.

“The theater is thematically perfect,” said event organizer Ashlee Sack. “But it’s also an incredibly scenic event venue that we’re pleased to feature at this year’s event.”







The gala also features a silent auction with curated items from local artists, jewelers, outfitters, and photographers. Proceeds from the auction and event benefit Fremont Adventure Recreation.

Tickets to the gala are limited – $75 per person and $140 for a couple, the event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a black-tie dress code will be strictly enforced.