COLORADO SPRINGS — The Western Museum of Mining & Industry will host Family Days to celebrate the history of mining in Colorado Springs.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will include hay rides, gold panning, famous stamp mill demonstrations and more family-friendly activities until 3 p.m.

Outdoor events will be free with regular admission prices for indoor exhibits.

According to the museum, there are only five operating Stamp Mills in the country. Families will get the chance to witness the power of one of these Stamp Mills at the event.

Family Days will be located at 225 North Gate Boulevard.