COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly invites the community to join him for a night of spectacular spooky fun this Halloween season.

The Coroner’s Halloween Ball was announced on Dr. Kelly’s official Facebook page on Monday. The ball will be held the Saturday before Halloween, October 29, at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium.

The promotional poster for the event promises “a costumed celebration of the mystical, mysterious, and macabre,” with proceeds supporting the Community Cultural Collective (CCC). The CCC is a fundraising campaign aimed at revitalizing the City Auditorium, which has stood in Colorado Springs since 1923.

Tickets are not on sale just yet, but those interested in keeping up to date with the event can follow Dr. Kelly on Facebook, or visit the CCC’s website to learn more.