COLORADO SPRINGS — Get Outdoors with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) for some weekend kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, fishing, archery, and more outdoor activities.

The event will take place in Memorial Park until 3 p.m. The first 800 kids will receive a free fishing pole from CPW. All activities will be free and available for participants.

Clearly the crowd favorites: @COParksWildlife mascots Elbert the Bighron Sheep and Bear. Now at the free #GetOutdoorsDay #ColoradoSprings in Memorial Park/Prospect Lake. Free fishing poles to the first 800 kids. Starts at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. pic.twitter.com/8C4m1JSSy9 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 4, 2022

“We are fortunate that we live in a place where countless outdoor opportunities are at our fingertips,” said Tim Kroening, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region. “This event offers an opportunity for the whole family to learn about the many recreational activities available in the Pikes Peak Region.”

The annual event is back for 2022 since being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

“It’s a fun way to connect people to the unparalleled outdoor recreation opportunities and organizations here in the Pikes Peak Region,” said Becky Leinweber, PPORA executive director. “Participants can try a new outdoor activity, learn how to recreate responsibly with Leave No Trace principles, and so much more.”