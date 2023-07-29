(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado’s ultimate celebration of all things cats comes to the Colorado Springs Event Center Saturday, July 29.

Courtesy of Frank Heagle

Courtesy of Frank Heagle

Courtesy of Frank Heagle

Courtesy of Frank Heagle

Courtesy of Frank Heagle

Courtesy of Frank Heagle

Cat Fest Colorado will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for guests to enjoy cat-themed vendors, breed Meet-and-Greets, stage events and more. Participants will also get the chance to compete in a costume contest to win cash prizes.

The event will have dozens of adoptable cats brought in from adoption and foster agencies from around Colorado. Cats will all be screened and up to date with shots ready to find a new home.

Cats brought to the event must attend with a signed waiver and be kept leashed or contained at all times. For more information and ticket purchases, visit the link above.