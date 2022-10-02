(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is encouraging parents to get their newborns screened early for serious health conditions that can be treated with early detection.

Newborn screenings are a set of tests that check newborn babies for a variety of health conditions. CDPHE says most conditions cannot be seen at birth but can be tested and treated if found early.

“If a baby shows symptoms of a disorder, critical damage to the infant’s health may already have occurred,” says CDPHE.

Newborn screenings include the following:

Blood Spot Screening

When a newborn baby is a day or two old, small samples of blood are collected and sent to CDPHE where they check for various disorders. This test is usually performed within the first few hours of your baby’s life, according to CDPHE.

Blood Spot Screenings tests for 39 genetic disorders in newborns.

Pulse Oximetry Screening

Newborns are tested for critical congenital heart disease (CCHD), a set of serious, life-threatening heart defects. CDPHE says early detection is key.



Hearing Screening