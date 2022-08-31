COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is making multiple updates to its monkeypox vaccination response using the federally supplied Jynneos vaccine.

CDPHE is opening appointments for second doses, expanding eligibility criteria, and transitioning to an automated system for appointment scheduling, and are now administering second doses to all people who received a first dose at least 28 days ago.

The state previously adopted a strategy prioritizing first doses in order to get early protection to as many high-risk people as possible using the extremely limited federal supply of vaccines. Using patient-provided contact information, CDPHE is now contacting people who received a first dose by text and email to inform them that their second dose is now available.

CDPHE is also broadening the eligibility criteria for monkeypox vaccination. Updated expanded vaccination eligibility categories are:

Anyone (any sexual orientation or gender identity) who has had close physical contact with someone who has monkeypox in the last 14 days.

Anyone (any sexual orientation or gender identity) who: Has had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days, or Has had sexual partners they did not previously know in the last 14 days, or Has had close physical contact with other people in a venue where anonymous or group sex may occur in the last 14 days, or Was diagnosed with gonorrhea or syphilis in the past three months, or Who already uses or is eligible for HIV PrEP (medication to prevent HIV, e.g. Truvada or Descovy or Apretude), or Who engages in commercial and/or transactional sex (e.g. sex in exchange for money, shelter, food, and other goods or needs).

Anyone (any sexual orientation or gender identity) identified by public health as a known high-risk contact of someone who has monkeypox.

CDPHE will continue to revisit criteria for monkeypox vaccination; eligibility may continue to change as supply from the federal government increases.

Coloradans who can get the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine can now use a secure, streamlined, and automated system for finding and scheduling appointments at many clinics statewide, including all state-run vaccine clinics.

CDPHE is now using a vaccine appointment scheduling process on comassvax.org. The secure Google form that CDPHE had been using since June now redirects Coloradans seeking a vaccine appointment to comassvax.org.

Coloradans can book first and second dose appointments on comassvax.org.