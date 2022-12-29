(COLORADO) — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is partnering with Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement for New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement across the state.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 29, and going through Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, holiday revelers “can redeem $10 credit by using the code ‘NODUISNYE’ in the Promotions section of the Lyft app,” according to CDOT. The credits can only be redeemed between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.

For those who would like to apply for the credit, click here. The Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA), Lyft, and Responsibility.org partnered for this promotion.

Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol said, “The new year brings plenty of parties around town to celebrate, and troopers are prepared to keep Coloradans safe by removing impaired drivers from our roads. Our DUI enforcement efforts are vital, but we’re counting on all Coloradans to make responsible choices this holiday. Don’t end the year with a DUI — make a plan to get home safe and stick with it.”

McDivitt Law Firm and The Sawaya Law Firm also contribute to keeping roads safe. McDivitt offers free cab rides home for Colorado Springs and Pueblo residents. Sawaya is offering to cover the cost, fully or partially, of a cab, Lyft, or Uber ride home.

“Impaired driving can be avoided by giving up your keys and never getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or cannabis. Designate a sober driver or use a ride-hailing option. It’s that simple. Risking your life and the lives of others is never worth it,” CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk said.

According to CSP, as of Oct. 31, El Paso County has had 462 alcohol-only crashes. Colorado drivers might see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement during DUI enforcement periods.

CDOT said, “The recent Holiday Parties enforcement period concluded with 198 arrests across 73 participating agencies. The agencies with the highest arrests were Colorado Springs Police Department (26), Fort Collins Police Department (16) and Loveland Police Department (14).”